Three women killed as car overturns in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 5 (PTI) Three women were killed and seven people injured when their car overturned on Delhi-Dehradun highway under Ratenpuri police station area in this district Friday morning, police said.The victims were returning to Meerut after taking a holy dip in the Ganga in Haridwar when the incident occurred, they said.The injured have been admitted to hospital and their condition was stated to be serious, police said.