Three youth drown while taking bath

Mathura, Mar 21 (PTI) Three youths drowned while taking bath after Holi at a lake here, police said Thursday.Five youths had gone to take bath this afternoon when the three were drowned and two fished out, police said.The deceased, in the age group of 16 to 18, have been identified as Rahul, Palendra and Pawan, police added.According to police, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. PTI CORR