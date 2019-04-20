Three youths commit suicide in J-K's Rajouri�

Jammu, Apr 20 (PTI) Three youth allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves inside their houses in three separate incidents in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Saturday. On Friday, Ram Lal (22) was allegedly found hanging from the ceiling of his room at Hasoit-Sunderbani in the district, police said. In an another incident, Sourav Singh (28) and Vanny Bhalla (21) were found hanging from the ceiling of their rooms on Saturday at Khadarian-Kalakote and Jawahar Nagar areas of Rajouri district respectively, a police official said. The preliminary investigations suggests that the trio had committed suicide for unknown reasons, the official said. Three separate case were registered and the police have started inquest proceedings in the cases, he added. PTI TASMAZ RCJ