Thrillophilia Announces Partnership With Tourism Authority of Thailand to Promote Thailand's Unique and Off-beat Travel Experiences

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) JAIPUR, India, April 26, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Thrillophilia.com, India's biggest online platform for booking 10,000+ activities and experiences, has tied-up with Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to promote Thailand's most unique and off-beat experiences focusing on adventure, art, culture, and luxury. With this, Thrillophilia will also help in the overall efforts to promote Thailand as a value-for-money niche destination.Thailand is one of the most sought after foreign travel destinations in India with Indians ranking sixth among nationalities visiting Thailand. With an estimated 50 million Indian tourists expected to travel abroad by 2020, Thailand is poised to have an increased influx of approximately 2 million Indian tourists in 2019. With this partnership between Thrillophilia and TAT, the objective is to allow these Indian travellers to explore the undiscovered parts of Thailand, beyond the Bangkok-Pattaya circuit to less popular and off-beat destinations such as Chiang Rai, Ko Samui, Khao Yai, Chiang Mai, etc.While working with TAT, Thrillophilia has brought more than 100 unique experiences online which are now available for booking on Thrillophilia.com. Travellers can discover and book experiences such as Flight of the Gibbon in Chiang Mai, Art in Paradise in Pattaya, Temple Tour in Chiang Rai, Death Railway in Kanchanaburi, Adventure at Khao Yai, Khao Sok tour and more. This partnership also seeks to encourage more Indian women travellers to travel to Thailand, by highlighting special experiences revolving around them such as culinary lessons, Muay Thai boxing classes, meditation in temples, etc.Further, to drive awareness about these activities and experiences among Indian travellers who are shifting focus towards offbeat and adventure activities, Thrillophilia is actively promoting the unique experiences on its online channels and also doing marketing and social media campaigns around the theme: 'Experience Thailand Differently.'Chitra Gurnani Daga, CEO of Thrillophilia, said, "Thailand has been one of the safest countries to travel in Asia. Thai people are some of the most kind, gentle and welcoming people on the planet. We are quite excited with this partnership, and I am really glad that some of the best local experiences of Thailand will now be available in India to book before one actually travels. It is an Instagram world and Thailand, with its pristine beauty and unique experiences makes for a perfect choice for this generation's traveller. We are also working on a series of videos to promote these experiences across different channels."Addressing the partnership with Thrillophilia, Ms. Cholada Shiddhivarn, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand - Mumbai Office, said, "In addition to the breathtaking beaches and gorgeous nightlife, which are already known there is an abundance of experiences that Thailand has to offer to its visitors. As a destination, we want to reach out to the millennials who are constantly seeking for offbeat experiences and also adventure sports. Thrillophilia serves as an ideal platform to reach out to these digitally savvy audiences and help us influence their travel choice. Through this association, we are aiming to introduce and promote New Shades of Amazing Thailand to the new age Indian traveler".About Thrillophilia: Thrillophilia.com is India's biggest online platform to discover and book unique activities and travel experiences. Activities or short experiences or multi-day tours - a traveller can choose from 10,000+ experiences across 15+ countries. Today the website gets around 3 million visitors per month which is growing at 15% every month. The platform connects local activity providers with travellers across the globe. Guided tours, yoga classes, plantation trails, trekking tours, cultural or heritage walks, mountain expeditions, canal cruises or kayaking trips - there are a lot of things to do that can be discovered and experienced at a new destination with Thrillophilia.For more information, visit http://www.thrillophilia.com.Social media links: Facebook & InstagramSource: Thrillophilia Adventure Tours Pvt Ltd PWRPWR