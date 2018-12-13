Thrillophilia Introduces all new GoPro Passport Program

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) JAIPUR, India, December 13, 2018/PRNewswire/ --With the goal of building a travel community that India hasn't seen before, Thrillophilia today launched GoPro Passport Program, a year-long program that aims to harness the potential of Offbeat Travel in India and building distinctness in this exciting sector.Thrillophilia's union with the Passport Program gives GoPro users access to some of the most unique and offbeat experiences on their website, which the travellers can best document on their very own GoPro HERO7. The heart of the program is the motto 'If Travelling and Documenting your Travel Experience is your Passion then you've found The Perfect Passport!'Powered by Thrillophilia, the GoPro Passport Program entitles the users of HERO7 to sign-up and start the adventure of clicking. When one opens the page on Thrillophilia's website, the header reads 'Let The Adventure Begin!' which appropriately sums up the experience that the users will be signing-in for. HERO7 users can sign-up with their camera's serial number or GoPro ID, to get a virtual passport, and begin their journey of travel and documenting.Bringing together the best of the two worlds, that of traveling and of documenting, the benefits of the Passport Program start when one starts gathering experiences from Thrillophilia. Every activity booked will earn the users rewards. This includes a scoring system (points on a leaderboard), Thrillcash and Thrillcash+ (Thrillophilia Wallet Money used for transactions), profile badges, and GoPro passport stamps. Alongside this, the participants will get exclusive discounts on booking with Thrillophilia. Ascending the leaderboard, the 'Heroes' of the program will also get a chance to earn discounts on their next trip along with some customized thrilling offers.About Thrillophilia: Thrillophilia is the biggest marketplace and online booking platform for activities and tours in the Indian subcontinent. They have an inventory of 10,000+ activities spanning across more than 25+ countries of the world.Source: Thrillophilia Adventure Tours Pvt Ltd PWRPWR