Throat-slit body of missing boy found in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 7 (PTI) The body of a 12-year-old boy with his throat slit was found in a forested area here on Saturday, a day after he went missing, police said. Abzur, who was missing since Friday, was found dead near Bihari village in Sikheda, they said. The villagers staged a protest over the incident and demanded strict action against those found guilty. The body was sent for post-mortem and an investigation is on, the police said.