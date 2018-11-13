Thrust on promoting smart solutions to make cities climate resilient and sustainable: Puri

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Centre is focusing on the transformation and rejuvenation of cities through various schemes and programmes with a thrust on promoting smart solutions that can make cities climate resilient and sustainable, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said. Speaking at a conference on 'Role of Cities in Addressing Climate Change', organised by WWF-India in partnership with ICLEI-SA on Monday, Puri said environmental management and climate change require collective action from all sectors of the society, organisations and government institutions. According to an official statement issued by WWF-India, the Housing and Urban Affairs Minister said that the new urban agenda resolves to enable national, sub-national and local governments along with other stakeholders to achieve sustainable urban development. "The Government of India is focusing on the transformation and rejuvenation of cities through various schemes and programmes which have a thrust on promoting smart solutions that can make cities climate resilient and sustainable," the statement quoted Puri as saying in the conference. The statement said that cities, which are home to over half of the global population and responsible for more than 70 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, manifested through frequent and extreme weather events. PTI BUN SMN