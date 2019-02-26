thyssenkrupp inks pact with Babcock & Wilcox for renewable tech for India, others

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) thyssenkrupp Industries India Tuesday said it has inked a pact with Babcock & Wilcox for renewable energy technology for India and neighbouring countries that would help reduce pollution.The agreement has been signed for B&W Enterprises Incs water-cooled vibrating grate technology for biomass boilers for India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Bhutan, thyssenkrupp Industries said in a statement. It signed an exclusive licence agreement with Babcock & Wilcox Vlund A/S (B&W Vlund), Denmark in this regard. The company is part of the Industrial Solutions business area of thyssenkrupp. "Burning of crop waste in the field has been one of the primary reasons for pollution in northern India during winter. Through this agreement...we will be able to find a sustainable solution to this issue by utilising this crop waste for clean energy generation," Vivek Bhatia, CEO and MD of thyssenkrupp Industries said.The water-cooled vibrating grate technology for biomass boilers can address various biomass fuels, even those with high alkali and chlorine content, he added. PTI KKS SHW ANUANU