Thyssenkrupp says expects EU to 'block' Tata merger plan

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Frankfurt am Main, May 10 (AFP) German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp said Friday it expected the European Commission to "block" its plan to merge its European steel business with Indian steel giant Tata."Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel expect that the planned joint venture of their European steel activities will not go ahead due to the Commission's continuing concerns," the German company said in a statement. (AFP) CPS
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today