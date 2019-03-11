Tibetan activists stage protest march to mark their National Uprising Day

New Delhi, March 11 (PTI) Hundreds of Tibetan activists staged a protest march on Monday to mark the 60th anniversary of their National Uprising Day. They marched from Khan Market to the office of United Nations India in Lodhi Road and submitted a memorandum, Madhur Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) said. Around 400 activists participated in the rally, the officer said. Tibetan Uprising Day is observed on March 10 to commemorate the 1959 Tibetan uprising against the presence of the People's Republic of China in Tibet. PTI AMP AMP TDSTDS