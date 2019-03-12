Tibetan activists who took out a protest march detained near Chankyapuri

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Hundreds of Tibetan activists, who took out a protest march as part of the 60th anniversary of their National Uprising Day were detained by the Delhi Police, officials said on Tuesday.Around 200-300 Tibetan protesters took out the march around 10 AM from Teen Murti Marg and were headed towards the Chinese Embassy.They were detained at around 11.30 from near Chanakyapuri police station, a senior police officer said.Tibetan Uprising Day is observed on March 10 to commemorate the 1959 Tibetan uprising against the presence of the People's Republic of China in Tibet.An activist said as part of the the National Uprising Day, three day protest march had been planned. Earlier on Sunday, they marched from Central district to Jantar Mantar and on Monday, they marched from Khan Market to the office of United Nations India in Lodhi Road and submitted a memorandum. PTI NIT NIT TDSTDS