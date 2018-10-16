TiE Delhi - NCR and QGLUE Announce the 2nd Edition of India's First Design-led Entrepreneurship Awards

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, October 16, 2018/PRNewswire/ --After it's huge success in 2017, QGLUE and TiE Delhi - NCR is back with the second edition of the Design-led Entrepreneurship Awards happening on the 29th & 30th of November 2018 as part of the TiE Global Summit to be held in Delhi. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/769849/QGLUE_TiE.jpg )The TiE-QGLUE 'Design-led Entrepreneurship Awards' recognize entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial ventures which are driven by a human-centered approach to building products, services and businesses. The aim is to encourage companies to use design principles in venture creation and scaling.Founder of QGLUE, Navyug Mohnot explains why the awards were created and what do they aim to achieve through the same - "There are a lot of preconceived notions about design and what it means. The awards aim to address all these issues by celebrating and recognizing ventures that are design-led, so that design becomes real for everyone, and puts to rest doubts with real-life success stories. The aim is to have more firms become better designed."Executive Director of TiE Delhi - NCR, Geetika Dayal on the 2nd edition of the Design-led Entrepreneurship Awards said, "Not only TiE Delhi - NCR is proud partner of this pioneering initiative - India's first Awards for Design-led Entrepreneurship, we are also glad that we are able to bring Design Thinking to the mainstream with the help of QGLUE, last year prominent brands like Quickr and Jaipur Rugs won, in the 2nd edition, the hunt for the country's stellar design-led companies continues."The Jury, comprising eminent thought leaders and practitioners drawn from academia, industry and the design fraternity, will judge all entries based on the following:How human-centred design played a role in the entrepreneurial roadmap.How empathy mode is exemplary in the development of activities.How the company proposes a transformation which favours the human situation.The selected candidates will then pitch their ideas at the TiE Global Summit - III 2018, in November, and the winners will be recognised and rewarded at the summit and their work will be highlighted in front of hundreds of professionals from around the world. Further, shortlisted companies will further receive mentoring from an eminent panel of design coaches at QGLUE.In its first edition, the awards recognised Quickr and Jaipur Rugs as being India's most Design-led ventures with a special mention given to a Hyderabad based fintech startup called Savart, and this is what they have to say about their experience at the awards."It's a platform that is recognising design-led entrepreneurship and providing visibility and motivation to firms to become more design-led. It's a fantastic initiative," said Nitin Sethi, Head Product Design and User Experience at Quikr."I think this is brilliant and such an innovative idea. How empathy and human- centred approach put together with design can lead to an entrepreneurial journey for people, is an idea that needs to be celebrated. I'm so thrilled to be a part of this," said Meghna Jain, Lead Marketing & Research at Jaipur Rugs.Interested companies can register here: http://excellenceawards.tiecon-delhi.org/design/About QGLUE Promoted by QAI, QGLUE brings a unique Design and Innovation led human-centered approach to building products, services and businesses-making future living better with happier people. QGLUE's Design expertise brings to bear a lean and agile approach to deliver real customer value by combining analytics, process modeling, and simulation with human-centered design.About TiE Delhi - NCR Founded in 1992, TiE is a global non-profit organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship. It is currently the world's largest entrepreneurial organization. TiE Delhi - NCR is among the most active and vibrant chapters across the vast TiE network. In the last 18 years, it has continuously taken the lead in creating an increasingly positive ecosystem for entrepreneurs and investors. With a strong mentor support base, marquee events and focused workshops throughout the year it has emerged as one of the most valuable platforms supporting entrepreneurship, nationally. TiE has a wide range of programs including TiE Global Summit, TiEcon, Startup Expo, Special Interest Groups (SIGs) across sectors, TiE Institute & TiE Young Entrepreneurs. For more details, visit www.delhi.tie.orgSource: QGLUE PWRPWR