TiE Mumbai Announces its Hall of Fame - Excellence in Entrepreneurship & Enablers of the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, February 5, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Mumbai, has the pleasure of initiating a 'Hall of Fame' series that is aimed at recognizing outstanding Entrepreneurs, Investors, Investment Bankers, Corporates, Public Sector & Government change agents who have contributed tremendously to the development of the Economy and the Ecosystem in India and Globally. These recognitions are given to high achievers, impactful value creators, marquee individuals and institutions who have brought about positive change through innovation, disrupted the norms and are wealth creators.In its first year, the 'Hall of Fame' awardees were recognized at the 10th edition of TiECon Mumbai which was held today 5th February 2019 at NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai. The Chief Guest for this year's prestigious 'TiE Mumbai's Hall of Fame' was Shri Narayana Murthy, Founder Infosys who is a veteran ICT Industry leader and also a strong proponent of the Entrepreneurial landscape in India.Congratulating the winners, Atul Nishar, President, TiE Mumbai said, "Innovation is the biggest driver and differentiator today. The awardees of the Hall of fame have shown exemplary courage, passion and foresight in being disrupters who have created wealth and opportunities for thousands."Harish Mehta, Chair 'Hall of Fame 2019 committee', commented, "We at TiE Mumbai, want to recognize and reward the grit of these individuals, so it encourages others to follow."About the Awardees This year's Hall of Fame 2019 inductees includes the following illustrious Entrepreneurs, Investors and Achievers of the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem -1. Outstanding Global Entrepreneur - Bhavin Turakiya - Founder Flock & Zeta2. Outstanding Entrepreneur E-commerce - Falguni Nayar- Founder Nykaa.com3. Outstanding Entrepreneur Deep Tech - Sharad Sanghi, Netmagic Solutions4. Outstanding Entrepreneur HealthCare - Dr. Velumani, Thyrocare5. Outstanding Entrepreneur Fashion & Life Style - Manish Malhotra, Courtier and Fashion Designer6. Outstanding Investment Banker: Ranu Vohra, Gaurav Deepak, Kaushal Aggarwal - Avendus Capital7. Outstanding Social Entrepreneur- Roopa Purushothaman- Avasara Leadership Academy8. Outstanding Change Agent - Kaustubh Uday Dhavse Joint Sec & OSD to Hon' Chief Minister of Maharashtra9. Outstanding Value Creating Institution - Ashish Chauhan, BSE10. Outstanding Angel Investor- Sasha Mirchandani, Kae CapitalThe conference will focus on the unexplored charters of the Digital and Innovative worlds and challenge the preemptive assumptions of Technology and its Disruptions. The 2-day program is designed to contemplate on the future of ideas, entrepreneurship and the leadership needed to embrace and navigate through remarkable breakthroughs and journeys unseen.About TiE: TiECon Mumbai is the largest Entrepreneurial Leadership Conclave that takes place once a year in Mumbai. TiECon has been an integral part of TiE's efforts to bring the industry leaders and start-ups together for thought leadership, inspiration, experiences and stories, mentoring and potential path breaking innovative disruptions. In addition, myriad-networking opportunities created at this event make it a hot bed of ideators, potential leaders and influencers.