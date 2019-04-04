TiE Mumbai Bets Big on Promising Startups: Invests in EasyFi and Odd Giraffe's Angel Funding Round

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, April 4, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Over the years, TiE Mumbai has played a significant role in promoting, mentoring, helping and funding startups in this region. TiE Mumbai represents over 2,500 startups in the Greater Mumbai Region. It has successfully connected and mentored over 2,000 entrepreneurs and startups over the last few years, over 1,000 startups have been successfully connected to investors.Commenting on TiE Mumbai's angel investments in startups, Atul Nishar, President, TiE Mumbai, said, "TiE Angels handholds idea stage entrepreneurs, helps them build out a business model, then invests and backs up with constant mentoring to help scale up the next level. TiE's global network of charter members bring in their expertise, global customer connects and money to build great unicorns."He further added, "At a time of depleting early stage funding, TiE Angels Mumbai continues to spot and support promising entrepreneurs and businesses."As a part of its ongoing endeavour to assist startups, and venture into newer domains, TiE Mumbai has participated in the angel funding round and invested in a unique sphere of wireless, centralized, community-focused virtual Wi-Fi infrastructure through EasyFi. A product of WI Digital Service Pvt. Ltd., EasyFi is a Wi-Fi and Data Network aggregator that aims at reducing infrastructure clutter and enhancing network coverage for service providers by deploying a virtualized wireless infrastructure and network resources for end-consumers. This investment will facilitate last-mile Wi-Fi and Data Network provision by offering a virtual infrastructure to ISPs, telcos, and cable TV providers for access to end consumers.Bhushan C Thakkar, Founder, WI Digital Services, elaborated, "Our Company was established with an aim to facilitate providers across remote locations of the country in delivering the fastest internet connectivity for users at the last-mile. With the funds raised in this Angel Funding Round, we strive to accomplish network partnerships across 25 new locations, scaling up to approximately INR 2 lakh daily users. Furthermore, we are looking forward to subsequent rounds of funding to further our vision and tread ahead on our path towards establishing EasyFi as the most optimal network solution across India."In another bid to continuously supported young businesses in India, TiE Mumbai has invested in Odd Giraffe, a newly launched design-led lifestyle brand based in Mumbai. Odd Giraffe creates fun, colorful and aesthetically pleasing stationery and accessories for the young, independent women of today. They help people achieve their dreams of organizing effectively and creatively. Their annual planners are our flagship product. With more than 5500 happy customers planning and organizing with their planners, they also actively collaborate with brands to make office desks and stationery more fun and exciting. They are soon going to launch other types of stationery items, desk accessories, phone cases, drinkware, home decor, and apparel.Karan Joshi, Founder, Odd Giraffe, said, "Associating with TiEMumbai has been great. With the help of the funds and guidance from investors, we were able to expand our production and reach out to a wide audience this time. I think it's a great step taken by TiE Mumbai to help the ideation stage startups raise their first cheque. We are excited to launch new products in the coming months."About TiE The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. Since 1992, TiE has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the five pillars of TiE: mentoring, networking and education, funding and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community. TiE's focus area is to generate and enable the next generation of entrepreneurs. There are currently 11,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 60 chapters across 17 countries. TiE's mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, and education. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE's focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs.For more details, visit: https://mumbai.tie.org/.Source: The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) PWRPWR