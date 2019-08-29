TiE Mumbai Partners with NASSCOM to Host India Fintech Day

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Over the years, The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Mumbai had played a significant role in promoting, mentoring, helping and funding Startups in this region. TiE Mumbai represents over 2500 Startups in the Greater Mumbai Region. As a part of its ongoing endeavour to assist Startups with new opportunities, TiE Mumbai has partnered with NASSCOM to host India Fintech Day. TiE Mumbai has facilitated the participation of close to 100 Startups in the India Fintech day. In addition, members of TiE Mumbai would get the opportunity to interact with NASSCOM members representing a larger Industry ecosystem, to the likes of Banks, Insurance Tech captive centres, Indian Financial Service companies, etc. TiE Mumbai supports and fosters Fintech Entrepreneurs across India and this event brings together smart Entrepreneurs, Startups and Industry together on a platform to articulate various issues related to scaling up, open innovation and Industry collaboration. The India Fintech day gives an opportunity for Startups to meet, interact and also pitch to larger industry, participate in their Open Innovation programs and also for Proof of Concepts (POC) to further translate into business, said Atul Nishar, President, TiE Mumbai.Apart from speed date pitch programs for FinTech Startups, policies, regulations, opportunities, challenges and various knowledge sharing sessions will be the highlight of this event. TiE Mumbai has also invited growth stage companies for a pitch round with Venture Capital funds.TiE Mumbai has been continuously supportive of the young businesses ecosystem in India. Its mentoring and support to start-ups has made the journey for Startups to scale up possible for several businesses. This reinforces TiE Mumbais vision of creating an empowered entrepreneur ecosystem in new age India and enabling excellent growth opportunities for Startups in the region.About TiE MumbaiThe Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. Since 1992. TiE has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the 5 pillars of TiE: mentoring, networking and education, funding and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community. TiEs focus area is to generate enable the next generation of entrepreneurs. There are currently 11,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 60 chapters across 17 countries. TiEs mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, and education. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiEs focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs. PWRPWR