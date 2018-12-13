TiE Mumbai Welcomes SEBI's new Startup Listing Reforms

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, December 13, 2018/PRNewswire/ --In a major push to kickstart the listing of startups in India in a big way, the markets regulator, SEBI, has relaxed the norms for new-age startups in sectors like e-commerce, data analytics and biotechnology to raise funds and get their shares listed and traded on the stock exchanges. As a significant contributor to the promotion, mentoring, helping and funding of startups in this region, TiE Mumbai greatly lauds this decision and views this as a positive move in further facilitating entrepreneurship and the ecosystem in the nation.TiE Mumbai has committed to work with various stakeholders, especially the government and regulators and help in policy forming thereby playing a significant role in the mission of Startup India and supporting growing entrepreneurs and their businesses. TiE Mumbai along with various stake holders and ecosystem partners have been in talks with SEBI and Stock Exchanges to have the right platform for the startups to get listed and raise funds. As a part of this effort, road shows and meetings with ecosystem system partners such as entrepreneurs, investors - angels, VC's, family offices, market makers, stock exchanges, financial institutions, experts, etc. were held in obtaining feedback, developing & enabling effective policy for Startup Listing."This indeed is a positive move by SEBI. This will pave the way for further employment creation by startups and entrepreneurs in the country as capital flow in the market increases. We see many more unicorns emerging out of India as an outcome of these reforms by SEBI," said Atul Nishar, President, TiE Mumbai."Recognizing and bringing angel investors under the gambit of accredited investors is a great addition in the guidelines as angels are the engines of entrepreneurship in India," said Harish Mehta, Founder and Chairman, Onward Technologies and first President of TiE Mumbai."The new changes will enable investors to unlock value and entrepreneurs to further raise more funds and thereby expand their businesses," said Mahavir Lunawat, TiE Mumbai Board Member and Group Founder & MD, Pantomath.TiE Mumbai has been continuously supportive of the young businesses ecosystem in India. It's mentoring and support to startups has made the journey from startup to scale up possible for several businesses. This reinforces TiE Mumbai's vision of creating an empowered entrepreneur ecosystem in new-age India and enabling excellent growth opportunities for startups in the region.About TiE:The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. Since 1992, TiE has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the 5 pillars of TiE: mentoring, networking and education, funding and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community. TiE's focus area is to generate enable the next generation of entrepreneurs. There are currently 11,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 60 chapters across 17 countries. TiE's mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, and education. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE's focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs.For more details, visit: https://mumbai.tie.org/.Source: The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) PWRPWR