Tie-up between SAD (Taksali) and AAP unlikely

Ludhiana, Mar 17 (PTI) The possibility of a pre-poll alliance between the Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) and the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls looks unlikely, with senior Taksali leader saying the party would contest the polls on its own.The proposed meeting to discuss on the alliance was scheduled to be held between the leaders of the two parties here on Sunday but did not take place.SAD (Taksali) senior leader Sewa Singh Sekhwan blamed the AAP for this, claiming that the party was showing more inclination towards entering into a tie-up with the Congress.He told reporters here that his party would contest the Lok Sabha elections on its own strength.In reply to a question, Sekhwan said the party will soon decide as to how many seats they would contest on.AAP leaders had earlier maintained that SAD (Taksali) did not want to give up the Anandpur Sahib seat from where AAP had already fielded its candidate.Taksali Akalis (old guard), including Sekhwan, who had last year raised their voice against SAD's alleged deviation from its core principles, had floated a separate outfit in December.