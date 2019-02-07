TiECon Mumbai 2019 Concludes With Key Takeaways and Disruptive Ideas

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, February 7, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The 10th TiECon Mumbai concluded on a high note after Mondadas Pai, Chairman, Manipal Global Education, asked Mumbaikars to think, imagine and create startups in content and fintechs because Mumbai is a hub for creativity and financial services."We have to do things with a sense of urgency. Startups will create $500 billion in value by 2025," said Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Manipal Global Education, speaking at a session. He added, "India will create the maximum amount of value in this part of the world."India's vaulted stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Partner, Rare Enterprises, said, "We are on a growth path that is irreversible, when it comes to the Indian economy." He was speaking at TiECon Mumbai in a fireside chat with Atul Nishar, president TiE Mumbai. He said India would grow irrespective of the outcome of the elections, even as he would like to see the Modi government in power. He concluded by saying, "India is greater than its political parties."This year's theme, 'Unexplored' focused on technology-driven innovation and disruption which will reshape businesses, and offer new opportunities and hidden threats. The 2-day program focused on the future of ideas, entrepreneurship and the leadership needed to embrace, navigate through remarkable breakthroughs and journeys which haven't been fathomed so far.TiECon is a key networking and mentor-seeking conclave for startups, and at the same time it brings investors in touch with a range of founders looking for funding.Held at NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai, the closing day saw a raft of sessions on topics from 'The World is Fluid' to 'The Big Power of the Small Screen' and closed with a fireside chat with actor Katrina Kaif.About TiE The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. Since 1992, TiE has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the 5 pillars of TiE: mentoring, networking, education, funding and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community.TiE's focus area is to generate enable the next generation of entrepreneurs. There are currently 11,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 60 chapters across 17 countries. TiE's mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, and education. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE's focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs.Source: The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) PWRPWR