TiECon Mumbai 2019: Unexplored Charters of the Digital and Innovative Worlds

MUMBAI, November 20, 2018/PRNewswire/ --The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), Mumbai organises the 10th edition of TiECon Mumbai. This is scheduled to be held on 5th - 6th February 2019 at NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai with a vibrant theme 'Unexplored'.The conference will focus on the quest to seek the unexplored charters of the Digital and Innovative worlds and challenge the pre-emptive assumptions of Technology and its Disruptions. The Two-day program is designed to contemplate on the future of ideas, entrepreneurship and the leadership needed to embrace, navigate through remarkable breakthroughs and journeys unseen or unexperienced so far.TiECon Mumbai is the largest Entrepreneurial Leadership Conclave that takes place once a year in Mumbai. TiECon has been an integral part of TiE's efforts to bring the industry leaders and start-ups together for thought leadership, inspiration, experiences and stories, mentoring and potential path-breaking innovative disruptions. In addition, myriad-networking opportunities created at this event makes it a hot bed of ideators, potential leaders and influencers.This conclave, in partnership with the leading agencies of the Government of India, USA, Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and Dubai, and global venture capital funds, is a culmination of Global Wealth Creators with Global Innovators."India is in the midst of a start-up revolution. TiECon 2019 will explore the unexplored in terms of future global trends, identifying whitespaces, disruptive technologies & business models, success stories of entrepreneurs and ways of scaling up businesses," said Atul Nishar, President of TiE Mumbai."TiECon 2019 - the 10th Edition - will take us into the Unexplored territory of Digital Innovation, bringing together start-ups, VCs, global thought leaders, corporate leadership, academicians and entertainment industry stars - under one roof, unleashing energy which could create future Unicorns," said Pradeep Udhas, TiE Board Member and Chairman India Global, KPMG.Key Highlights of TiECon Mumbai: Two Days Leadership Conclave with Multiple session & Parallel workshopMelting pot of entrepreneurial ecosystem - 2,000+ Entrepreneur, Professionals, Corporates, Industry Leaders, Regulators, Government bodies & related Department500+ growth startups participating: 100+ curated Pitches to investors (TiE Angles Mumbai) & corporates250+ Angel Investors, 50+ Institutional Investors: Growth Hack Clinics, Advisory Clinics on Fund Raising for Growing Startups (Series B, C++)300+ Charter Members, Analyst, Media, Industry CommentatorsFormats: Keynote sessions, Workshops, Pitch sessions, Mentor & Investor Roundtables, Startup Expo, etc.Peer-to-Peer Thought LeadershipMaster Class on Future TechnologiesExclusive one on one's with policy makers, Minister, Principal Secretaries, Govt. agencies. Etc.Special Interest Group discussion forums (Through the two days)125+ globally recognized Speakers from various parts of the globe are expected to be a part of the conference this year. In addition, 350+ Global Charter Members, 500+ Investors, 750+ CXO's, 750+ High Potential Startups, 12 Country Delegations and World Media, Top Analysts & Press promises to make TiEcon Mumbai 2019 a well-attended signature event in its fraternity.The TiECon Mumbai held in past has seen speakers like Ratan Tata, Shri Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra Government), Salman Khan (Actor), Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (Investor), Sanjay Nayar (KKR), Uday Kotak, Travis Kalanick (Uber), Jitendra Gupta (PayU), Yossi Vardi (Israeli Investor & Entrepreneur), Bhavin Turakhia (Directi), Jyoti Bansal (AppDynamics), Brad Feld (Foundry Group), Sanjay Mehrotra (Sandisk), Deep Nishar (Softbank), as Keynote Speakers. Other speakers at TiE conference include Jack Welch, Arnold Schwarzenegger, ELon Musk, Deepak Chopra, Thomas Friedman, Ted Turnder, and Nobel prize winners Dr. Amartya Sen, Kailash Satyarthi and Dr. Myron Scholes to name a few.About TiE The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. Since 1992, TiE has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the 5 pillars of TiE: mentoring, networking and education, funding and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community. TiE's focus area is to generate enable the next generation of entrepreneurs. There are currently 11,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 60 chapters across 17 countries. TiE's mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, and education. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE's focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs.