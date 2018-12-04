Tier 2, 3 cities contributing over 40% to business in India: Foodpanda

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Online food ordering and delivery platform Foodpanda India Tuesday said smaller cities and towns are now contributing over 40 per cent to the company's business in the country.The company is also looking to double the number of on-board restaurant partners from the present 60,000 by January 2019, Foodpanda said in a statement."We are thrilled about bringing the first online food experience for millions of customers in many of these tier 2 and 3 cities," Foodpanda India CEO Pranay Jivrajka said.These markets are already contributing to over 40 per cent of the company's national business and we are confident that they will fuel a majority share of business in the near future, he added."Cities like Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhavnagar, Rajahmundry, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Ujjain are some of our fastest growing markets today and we are thrilled to build superior food experiences for our customers in India's 100 cities and beyond," Jivrajka said. PTI AKT RUJ BAL