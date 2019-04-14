Tiger found dead in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Apr 14 (PTI) A 10-year old male tiger was found dead in the Dudhwa range of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) on Sunday morning."The dead tiger had serious puncture wounds on its head, one of its eyes was completely damaged and the claws were injured, which indicated that it had to face a tough fight with some other big cat," Field Director Ramesh Pandey told PTI.He ruled out any foul play behind the tiger's death.Pandey also informed that a panel of doctors was formed to conduct a post-mortem examination on the tiger to ascertain the exact cause of its death. PTI CORR NAV RC