Tiger killed after being trapped in poachers' snare in UP

Lakhimpur Kheri, Mar 27 (PTI) A male tiger, estimated to be around four years old, died after being trapped in a snare laid by poachers in the Maheshpur range forest area under the South Kheri forest division on Wednesday, officials said."The forest area where the male tiger was caught in snare is close to village Shivpuri. PCCF (wildlife) Sunil Pandey and Additional PCCF K Pravin Rao were expected to visit the spot," Field Director Ramesh Kumar Pandey said.He added that an inquiry to investigate the circumstances leading to the tiger's death would be carried out and action would be taken against the culprits.