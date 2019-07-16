Tiger kills man in Corbett reserve

Ramnagar, Jul 16 (PTI) A daily wage labourer, patrolling the Kalagarh area of the Corbett Tiger Reserve along with forest guards, was mauled to death by a tiger that attacked the group and dragged him away by the neck, officials said Tuesday.Forest guards patrolling the area Monday afternoon were taken by surprise when the big cat appeared from nowhere and pounced on Sohan Singh Rawat, CTR Field Director Rahul said.The tiger grabbed Rawat by the neck and dragged him to a hilltop even before other members of the patrol party could collect themselves, he said.A combing operation was launched and the half-eaten body of Rawat was found late at night, Rahul said.Rawat was a resident of Sendhikhal region in Pauri district of the state. PTI Corr ALM IJT