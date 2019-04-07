Tiger Shroff nervous about 'Student of the Year 2'

Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) Tiger Shroff, who will next be seen in "Student of the Year 2", on Sunday said he is aware of the expectations from the film. The 2012 hit film "Student of the Year" marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. It was directed and produced by Karan Johar.The sequel produced by Johar, features Tiger in the lead and marks the debut of Ananya Pandey, daughter of Chunky Pandey and Tara Sutaria. "I am both excited and nervous. There is pressure, there are expectations. But I am happy with the product that Karan Johar and director Punit Malhotra have put together for us," Tiger told reporters here at an event.The actor said the trailer of the film will be out in four days. Directed by Punit, "SOTY 2" is slated to be released on May 10.Tiger was talking on the sidelines of the launch of Pepsi's new anthem 'Har Ghoont Mein Swag', featuring him and Disha Patani. The song is composed, written and sung by Badshah. It was released by T-Series and directed by "Baaghi 2" helmer Ahmed Khan. "It is nostalgic to be working with the 'Baaghi 2' team. It was fun working with all of them," Tiger said. Disha, who earlier teamed up with Tiger for "Baaghi 2", said she was nervous about working with him."I am thankful to Ahmed Khan for making me look confident. I am always nervous while working with Tiger. He dances really well and fast and to match up to to him I have to work very hard," she said. PTI KKP RDSRDS