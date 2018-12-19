Tiger Shroff to return with 'Baaghi 3' on March 6, 2020

Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) Tiger Shroff will be back with the third installment of "Baaghi" franchise on March 6, 2020.The sequel to the 2018 film is co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.Tiger took to Twitter to share the news.And round 3 is on! #SajidNadiadwala's #Baaghi3 will be out on 6th March 2020. This one's for you Baaghians. @khan_ahmedasas @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala," the actor tweeted, alongside the poster of the new film.Choreographer-filmmaker Ahmed Khan, who helmed "Baaghi 2", will return to the director's chair for the threequel."Baaghians, your love has resulted in this - #Baaghi3 is releasing on 6th March 2020. @iTIGERSHROFF #SajidNadiadwala @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala @shairaahmedkhan," Ahmed tweeted.The female lead for the film is yet to be announced."Baaghi 2" was one of the highest grossing films of the year. PTI RDSRDS