Tight security arrangements in place for civic polls in Haryana

Chandigarh, Dec 14 (PTI) Haryana Police on Friday said that elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure smooth conduct of polls to the five municipal corporations and two municipal committees scheduled to be held on December 16.The police administration is geared up to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections, Director General of Police (DGP) B S Sandhu said here.All the ADGPs/IGs of the police ranges concerned and district superintendents of police have been directed to ensure adequate police arrangements during the conduct of the polls, he added.Besides this, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in and around the polling centres so as to enable voters exercise their franchise without fear, Sandhu said.Elections to the five municipal corporations of Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak, Hisar and Yamuna Nagar, and the two municipal committees of Jakhal Mandi, in Fatehabad, and Pundri, in Kaithal, will be held on December 16. Results will be declared on December 19.As many as 1,092 polling booths will be set up in 136 wards of the five municipal corporations, he said.Divulging the details about the arrangements, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Mohd Akil said instructions have been given to ensure smooth plying of traffic on national and state highways passing through cities. Prompt action will be taken against anybody trying to disrupt the polling process, he added.Akil said flag marches were being conducted in the poll-bound areas. PTI SUN IJT