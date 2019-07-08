scorecardresearch
Tigress, two cubs found dead in Maharashtra

Chandrapur, Jul 8 (PTI) A tigress and its two cubswere found dead in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Mondaymorning, an official said.The carcasses were found near a drain in Metepurvillage under the Chimur forest range, Chief Conservator of ForestS V Ramarao said.An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of death, he said.The Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, which is home to anumber of striped animals, is located in Chandrapur district,which is around 680 km from Mumbai. PTI COR VT GK ANBANB

