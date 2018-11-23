Tihar inmate dies at city hospital after battling cancer

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) A Tihar inmate in his late 30's who was allegedly suffering from cancer died Friday at a city hospital, prison authorities said. "Sikander was a cancer patient. Ten days ago, he was admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for his disease," Ajay Kashyap, Director General Tihar Jail said. He was admitted to the hospital after his condition became serious, police said, adding, he passed away there Friday morning. Further details are awaited.PTI AMP RCJ