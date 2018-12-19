TikTok and Red Chillies Entertainment bring to you the #zerochallenge

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Show your creative side with the #zerochallenge and get a chance to meet superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina KaifMumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)TikTok, the worlds leading short video platform and Red Chilies Entertainment, one of Indias leading studio and production houses, are collaborating to promote the Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer movie, Zero, through a creative #zerochallenge.Touted as one of Google Plays best apps of 2018 in the most entertaining category in India, TikTok ends 2018 with a bang and brings special treats for its users in India. Users with the most creative videos get a chance to win official merchandise of the movie. Whats more? Ten winners with the most creative video submissions get a chance to meet the three superstars of the movie in person!Through this partnership, Red Chillies Entertainment will release some of the dialogues and short video excerpts from the movie on its official TikTok handle as a part of the #zerochallenge. The challenge, which is live on TikTok until 26th December, encourages users to share their creative talents in front of a global audience.TikTok users can also expect SRK to cheer them on during the course of the #zerochallenge with personalised videos on Red Chillies Entertainments official TikTok handle.The years most anticipated movie, Zero is the story of Bauua, a vertically-challenged man essayed by Shah Rukh Khan. Set in Meerut, it has Anushka Sharma as a specially-abled scientist and Katrina Kaif as a superstar.Join TikTok today to participate in the #zerochallenge and get a chance to meet your favourite movie stars. Experience being part of TikToks global, vibrant community of talented users. Be inspired to unleash your creativity with easy-to-use video capturing and editing tools and innovative stickers, features and gestures. Empower yourself to share and celebrate your memorable moments through short video clips that make every second count!About TikTokTikTok is the worlds leading destination for short-form mobile videos. Our mission is to capture and present the world's creativity, knowledge, and moments that matter, directly from the mobile phone. TikTok enables everyone to be a creator and encourages users to share their passion and creative expression through their videos. TikTok is based in Los Angeles, with global offices in London, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore, Jakarta, Mumbai, and Moscow. In early 2018, TikTok was one of the most downloaded apps in the world. TikTok is available worldwide for iOS and Android.For more information, please visit tiktok.com.About Red Chillies EntertainmentFounded in 2002 by iconic Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan, and producer and interior designer Gauri Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment is a fully integrated film studio that has produced some of the most definigtive and prominent work in modern Indian cinema.Image: Dialogues from Zero released on Red Chillies Entertainments official TikTok handle PWRPWR