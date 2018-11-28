TikTok Launches Innovative Digital Advertising Solutions in India at Ad:Tech Mumbai

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Launches Hashtag Challenge, Brand Takeover and In-feed Native Video solutionsMumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)TikTok, the go-to destination for short-form mobile videos today launched Innovative Digital Advertising Solutions in India at ad:tech, the leading digital marketing advertising conference in the country.TikTok showcased its insights on how short-form video is shaping the future of digital advertising. It launched the innovative ad format - the Hashtag Challenge for brands to seek insights of the digital community, trigger more high-quality content and find out the most engaging way for branding. In addition to the Hashtag Challenge, TikTok also launched Brand Takeover and In-feed Native Video to further enhance the ad impact, and to address various needs of the digital advertisers.The 10th edition of ad:tech was held on November 28th-29th 2018, at JW Marriott, Sahar, Mumbai. ad:tech is a gathering of the digital advertisers community to share amazing innovations that have happened, are happening and will happen in the digital world.Short-form video is shaping the future of digital advertisingTikTok is a destination for short-form mobile videos, capturing and presenting the world's creativity, knowledge, and moments that matter on your fingertips. Since its launch in 2017, TikTok has already become a global platform and marked its footprint in over 150 countries and regions, including India.Designed for the new generation of creators, TikTok enables everyone to be a creator and encourages users to share their passion and creative expression through short-form videos.Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Wang Tong, Director of Global Monetization Strategy, TikTok Ads said, We have seen a huge fervour that TikTok has raised around the world, and of course we see that same fervour here in India as well." He further added, While we are excited about the passionate, creative and self-expressive elements that have been triggered by TikTok, we never stop exploring the manner in which we could be valuable for the business too, and to make TikTok bring in a paradigm shift in the traditional ad expression."Hashtag Challenge, make your audience a part of your adHuang Linjing, Director of Global Partnership, TikTok Ads added, "As a marketer, it is vital to make sure that your brand is effectively connected to your audience. At TikTok, we not only provide an interactive platform for advertisers to reach out to users, but we can also make the users actually participate in our ad campaigns.The customers can interact with and participate in ad campaigns through the innovative ad format initiated by TikTok - the Hashtag Challenge. In May, Huawei launched Honor 10 with a 22-day #1MillionAudition campaign in India. Leading video influencers participated in the Honor #1MillionAudition that saw over 73K users participation generating 40k UGC short videos with 640 Million views, and 321 Million impressions during the campaign.More digital solutions for digital advertisersBrand Takeover is a gateway for digital traffic with full screen vertical display, it will help advertisers to take a dominant visual position to achieve brand exposures. In-feed Native Video is a more immersive, original, and interactive way for ads, which is designed to trigger more in-depth interactions from the users.About TikTokTikTok is a destination for short-form mobile videos. Our mission is to capture and present the world's creativity, knowledge, and moments that matter, directly from the mobile phone. TikTok enables everyone to be a creator and encourages users to share their passion and creative expression through their videos. TikTok is based in Los Angeles, California, with global offices in London, Tokyo, Seoul, Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore, Jakarta, Mumbai and Moscow. In early 2018, TikTok was one of the most downloaded apps in the world. TikTok is available worldwide for iOS and Android.For more information, please visit tiktok.com.Image 1: TikToks booth at ad:tech, MumbaiImage 2: Mr. Wang Tong, Director of Global Monetization Strategy, TikTok Ads speaking at at:tech, MumbaiImage 3: Mr. Huang Linjing, Director of Global Partnership, TikTok Ads speaking at at:tech, Mumbai PWRPWR