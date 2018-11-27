scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Timberlake postpones LA concert due to bruised vocal cords

Los Angeles, Nov 27 (PTI) Singer Justin Timberlake has postponed his Man of the Woods concert here Tuesday night citing bruised vocal cords.The musician has been facing the issue for the last month and had to reschedule a number of dates in New York and Washington as well.Timberlakes next date is November 29 at Phoenixs Talking Stick Resort Arena.The singer appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for a silent interview to promote his new book, "Hindsight" recently. BKBK

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos