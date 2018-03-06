Time Adani is made accountable: Swamy

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) BJP MP Subramanian Swamy today trained guns at industrialist Gautam Adani, alleging that he was the "biggest NPA (non-performing assets) trapeze artiste" and demanded that he be made accountable.

"The biggest NPA trapeze artiste in PSUs is Gautam Adani. It is time he is made accountable or a PIL (public interest litigation) is inevitable," he said in a tweet.

"There are a number of things he is getting away with and nobody is questioning him. It may become an embarrassment for the government as he portrays himself as close to it," he claimed.

Swamy said the government should call for a status report on different cases involving his companies and listed NPAs, and controversies over coal import and his business in Australia among these matters.

Reacting to Swamys comments, the Adani Group issued a statement saying it has a history of implementing world-scale infrastructure projects within a short time and the lowest cost quartile.

"Capital intensive projects necessarily require debt capital," it said.

"Given our rating track record, different sources of debt are available to the Group, ranging from international bonds, ECB loans, domestic bonds, loans from private sector as well as public sector banks in India.

"The singular critical test for debt is its regular servicing-something which the Adani Group has implemented diligently, since its inception," it said. PTI KR ZMN ZMN