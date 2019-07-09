Time taken to issue security clearance to industries reduced to 60 days: Min

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) The Home Ministry has streamlined the process of giving security clearance to industries and the average time taken for it has now reduced to 60 days from 104 in 2014, the government said on Tuesday.Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy informed the Lok Sabha that the ministry had on June 25, 2018 issued revised guidelines on national security clearance wherein security parameters have been explicitly defined and formats for reporting by security agencies standardised. "The ministry has streamlined the framework for security clearance resulting in simpler and more efficient process. The average time taken for clearance has reduced from 104 days in 2014 to 60 days in 2019," he said in a reply to a written question. PTI ACB RHL