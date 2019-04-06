Time to get rid of those who have put democracy in danger: Gehlot

Jaipur, Apr 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Saturday said it was time to get rid of powers that have created an "environment of hatred" in the country and put democracy in danger.Addressing a rally in Banswara ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Gehlot said: "There is an environment of hatred in the country. The country is getting ruined.""Democracy and the Constitution are in danger. It is time now that we get rid of them," he said at the rally in support of Congress candidate Tarachand Bhagora. Stressing that there was no difference in the words and deeds of the Congress, Gehlot said that the party has fulfilled its promise of waiving-off farm loans after coming into power in the state.On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poll promises, including bringing back black money and depositing Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts remained just a rhetoric, he alleged.Gehlot said the Congress party salutes the valour of the Indian Army for carrying out surgical strikes, but does not politicises matters of defence. He said that the Congress has ensured welfare of tribals and has also decided to provide Rs 72,000 annually to poor families through NYAY scheme, if it is voted to power. The scheme will create employment and move the trade wheels, he added. PTI AG RHL