Time to march ahead with love: KCR at Jagan's swearing-in

Amaravati, May 30 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday assured his new Andhra Pradesh counterpart, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, of all cooperation, saying the two Telugu states should now shake hands and march forward instead of "brandishing swords". "In the life journey of the Telugu people, this is a glorious moment. I strongly believe this will be the foundation for all Telugus in the two states and around the world to march ahead with mutual love, affection and cooperation," Rao said. The people and the governments of the two states should shake hands and not brandish swords, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president said in his congratulatory speech at the swearing-in of Reddy in Vijayawada. "We need to co-operate affectionately in our needs and derive wonderful results." Rao noted that the task on hand for the YSR Congress Party president was to ensure 100 per cent utilisation of the Godavari waters. "We have a problem over the Krishna water. Every drop of it should be very carefully utilised by the two states," he said. "With the available water in the Godavari, every inch of land in the two states should turn fertile. In that regard, all cooperation will be extended by the TRS government." Noting that the people had given a wonderful opportunity to Reddy, Rao asked the "new and young CM" to live up to that and preserve the reputation of his late father, former chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. "You have the energy, capacity and courage to fulfil that responsibility effectively. You proved it clearly in the past nine years. Though you are young, you derived that energy as a legacy from your father. That will lead you forward," the Telangana chief minister said. He wished that Reddy would rule the state for not just one, but three or four terms. DMK chief M K Stalin, who also attended the swearing-in, congratulated the YSRCP president. "Congratulations to Jagan. All the best. Live up to your father's legacy," Stalin said. Reddy felicitated Rao, Stalin and Puducherry minister Malladi Krishna Rao on the occasion. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who did not attend the ceremony, sent her greetings to Reddy, the YSRCP said in a statement. PTI DBV BNHMB