Timely justice must for democratic system, says Delhi High Court CJ Rajendra Menon at his farewell

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) If timely justice is not delivered, it would be a disaster for the democratic system, the Delhi High Court Chief Justice Rajendra Menon said Friday while expressing concern over huge pendency of cases and long delays in their disposal.Justice Menon, 62, who will demit the office on June 6, said this at his farewell given by the high court on the last working day before the summer break.He remained the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court for 10 months. Before this, he was the chief justice in the high courts of Madhya Pradesh and Patna.Justice D N Patel will take over as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on June 7.Justice Menon, who was sworn in as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on August 9 last year, further said that the Delhi High Court is the premier high court and one of the best in the country as far as infrastructure is concerned.He also said he was honoured with the presence of eminent jurist and senior advocate Fali S Nariman at the farewell programme."The institution is known by the persons who man it. Judicial institute survives as its reputation is dependent on the assistance given by the members of the bar and the capabilities and abilities of the judge. Both the members of the bar and the bench owe a responsibility towards the citizens of this country and each one of us is bound by the mandate of the Constitution to dispense justice to the last man in the queue," he said.Justice Menon further said: "The huge pendency of cases in the courts and the long delay in disposal of cases have been scourging the country for last few decades. Its time now for each one of us to ponder upon various issues connected with the outburst of docket and device ways and means to tackle it. "Until and unless we are able to deliver timely justice to the citizens, the faith in the system may erode and if such a thing happens, it would be a disaster for the democratic system of this country."Justice Menon said he was deeply touched and overwhelmed by the kind words expressed by his colleagues, advocates and staff."I have no hesitation to express that the best and happiest in my career was the one which I spent in this court. I have developed an invincible bond with all the judicial institutions where I have discharged my duties and thereof demitting office after serving for such a long period is painful and departing from each one of you makes me feel sad," he said.Speaking at the full court reference, Justice G S Sistani, who is the senior-most judge after Justice Menon, said that on the first day at the Delhi High Court while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an NGO with regard to unauthorised construction in south Delhi, Justice Menon firmly asserted that he would not entertain any petition which was not really in public interest but filed to settle personal scores.It sent a proper message that restricted filing of frivolous petitions which that he was polite yet firm, Justice Sistani said, adding that Justice Menon also passed the order staying online sale of medicines and directed the government to formulate a policy regarding the sale of online drugs."The excellence in administration stems from his ability to take quick and strong decisions coupled with his patience, independence, lack of ego and hard work," he said, adding that Justice Menon is a movie bug and has a passion for music.Delhi government standing counsel (civil) Ramesh Singh said country is poorer for not having Justice Menon's Stewardship in the apex court. PTI SKV HMP SA