Times Group's Brand Capital and Bengaluru-based NumberNagar� Enter Into a Strategic Partnership; Times Group Acquires Strategic Stake

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, November 2, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Brand Capital, the strategic investment arm of Bennett Coleman and Company Limited, commonly known as The Times Group, has recently acquired strategic stakes in Bengaluru-based NumberNagar, a premier Innovation in Experiential Learning (Maths, English, Science). The strategic partnership is a significant milestone towards achieving NumberNagar's vision of 'being the household name as creators of disruptive learning solutions'. This partnership is intended to enhance brand visibility at a national level and boost expansion of NumberNagar's franchise business across India. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/778385/NumberNagar_Logo.jpg )Launched in 2013, NumberNagar - a uniquely designed experiential learning solution for children of ages 6 to 14 with the objective of making learning contextual, engaging and enjoyable, has been making waves in the domain of activity-based learning experiences. It has garnered recognition as a long-term, reliable educational partner from select-schools across India. It has established an impactful after-school learning programme in its seven franchise centres across Bengaluru. With strategic stakeholder Mr. Rajesh Dembla (Ex Justdial, presently investor with a hugely successful portfolio, including Dunzo - a Google funded company and Survaider- funded by Axilor) leading the expansion effort, NumberNagar plans to establish a network of 300+ Franchises all over India in the next three years. Mr. Dembla says, "The Times Group partnership is timely and significant in view of our national brand-building strategy over the next few years."NumberNagar after-school programme has been effectively running at the pioneering Franchise centre at Gubbalala, near Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru, for more than 3 years. Through this path-breaking learning programme backed by the proprietary 5C methodology, NumberNagar has touched the lives of more than 100 families in the community and continues to provide relentless service to learners of various needs. The programme has created a strong inclusive community in the neighbourhood for appreciation of personalised learning experiences. Students, siblings and families return year-after-year to immerse themselves in this unique learning experience. In the current academic year, this programme has expanded into 6 additional Franchise centres across Bengaluru: Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Layout, HSR Layout, Sanjaynagar, Hulimavu (Bannerughatta Road), Singasandra and ISRO Layout. Happy learning communities are being built around all these centres. All Franchisees are women entrepreneurs with diverse educational (Engineering, Science, Liberal Arts) and professional backgrounds (IT, Teaching, MNCs) who have made a deliberate choice to make an impact in the field of Education. The core team at NumberNagar is involved hands-on with the Franchisees in every aspect of the business. The intention is to empower every Franchisee establish themselves as pioneering Educators in the surrounding community."With steady increase in the number of happy customers, NumberNagar looks forward to expand its footprint to 300+ Franchises in India over the next three years. In this direction, we believe that the strategic partnership with Times Group will provide us the necessary exposure to ensure success of every Franchisee, build NumberNagar as a national brand and expand our Franchise business," says Ravi Shankar R, Co-Founder & CEO at NumberNagar."The Times Group partnership has come in at the right time because when we expand from 7 to 300, we have the privileged opportunity to touch the lives of more children who can benefit from our 5C methodology and experiential learning approach. This approach is becoming increasingly important in preserving the learning potential of young children, in the incredibly fast-paced world we live in," says Sriraghavan S M, Co-Founder & President at NumberNagar.About NumberNagar: NumberNagar is an Innovation in Experiential learning (Maths, English, Science), for children of age 6 to 14. Objective is to make learning contextual, engaging and enjoyable.NumberNagar offers the following, based on proprietary 5C methodology, across curricula.- Creative Learning Space (Connect learning to real Life)- Unique Concept Kits (Clarity of concepts)- Comprehensive Teacher Training (Fine-tune teacher's knowledge and skill sets)- Customised Assessment (Validate Competence)For its innovation, NumberNagar has received Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) from Government of India and is an IDA (India Didactics Association) award winner in 2015. It has also received the 'Commonwealth First Export Champion' award in UK in 2017.http://www.numbernagar.comhttps://blog.numbernagar.com/http://www.facebook.com/numbernagarhttps://twitter.com/number_nagarhttp://www.youtube.com/numbernagarSource: NumberNagar PWRPWR