TimesPro Holds Third Convocation, a New Batch of Professionals Begin Their Journey to Success

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, December 3, 2018/PRNewswire/ --TimesPro hosted its 3rd Annual Student Convocation (TASC) in Mumbai to celebrate the success of building careers of its students. Till date, 95% of the alumni have been placed with leading corporates across the country. The convocation ceremony marked TimesPro's 6 year journey of student excellence and commitment towards employment oriented training. In efforts to make education accessible, the company has now launched an online learning platform http://www.timeslearning.com.The event was attended by Binoj Vasu, Sr. President and Chief Learning Officer at Yes Bank as the chief guest. Also present was Jo Mithen, Board Member and Chief Executive Officer, Monash College Pty Ltd. along with veteran bankers Chandan Podder - Vice President AML/ Compliance at Kotak Mahindra Bank; Kingshuk Ganguly, Global Head OD at Crisil; N S Vekatesh, CEO at Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI); Pradeep Pandey, Sr. Vice President, Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co. Ltd and Krish Ramnani - Co-Founder /Head innovation, Technology & Finance at Togglehead among other luminaries from the BFSI sector who did the honours.Addressing the newly qualified budding professionals, Anish Srikrishna, President, Times Professional Learning, stressed upon the need to stay relevant in a professional career. He said, "We at TPL, have been working relentlessly towards addressing students with engaging content, personalised coaching, hands-on experience, employee training that transforms them into professionals who are workplace ready from their first day in any organisation. I congratulate all the budding professionals and wish them all the best in their future endeavours."Congratulating the students, the Chief Guest for the evening, Binoj Vasu, Sr. President and Chief Learning Officer at Yes Bank said, "To be able to dream big, one needs to seize the opportunity and make things happen. Efforts are visible when results are showcased. Skill-set and mind-set both go hand in hand. One should be a go-giver as compared to a go-getter."Speaking on the momentous occasion, Jo Mithen, Board Member and Chief Executive Officer, Monash College Pty Ltd. emphasised on the need for self-development and said, "One needs to constantly up-skill and up-grade themselves. Self-development and change is possible only through education. To be able to drive change one needs to be clear of his/her goals and vision."Beaming with happiness, the students accompanied by their parents, were nostalgic about moments spent together at TimesPro and were thrilled to embark on a new journey of life. The convocation concluded with the distribution of certificates and medals. TASC 2018 saw 12 dynamic students who were awarded with Gold Medals.To know more, visit http://www.timespro.com.About TimesPro:TimesPro is an educational division of Times Professional Learning, offering premium courses in the field of banking, business analytics and finance. With the aim to enhance nation's employability scale by imparting industry fit education to graduates to help them become an able professional. Recently it has been awarded the prestigious Best B2C Edtech Company of the year at The EdTechReview Awa Ceremony 2018, held on the 3rd of February, 2018 in New Delhi for its technology-enabled delivery for multiple courses across multiple centres.