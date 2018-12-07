Timex Makes the Festive Season Memorable for its Consumers; Announces the Lucky Winners of Diwali - Howzatt Offer

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, December 7, 2018/PRNewswire/ --20 lucky people won a free trip to LondonCustomers also won other exciting prizes like iPad, silver coins and discount on watchesAdding more delight to its happy customers, Timex, one of the leading watchmakers in India, announced the lucky winners of the Timex Howzatt offer. Timex is taking 20 lucky winners of Diwali Howzatt offer for a free trip to London in 2019. To top it all, many customers also won other compelling prizes like iPad, silver coins and attractive discount on watches. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/680504/Timex_Logo.jpg )With the onset of festive season, Timex announced the Howzatt offer in India between 10th October 2018 to 15th November 2018 through a massive advertising campaign. The campaign excited Timex customers to not only own a watch from the global brand but also win exciting prizes. Under the offer customers who bought any 'Timex' or 'Helix' brand watch from www.shop.timexindia.com or from any authorized retailer, got a golden opportunity to win an assured prize by scratching a card and win exciting prizes like Trip to London, Ipads, Silver Coins or discount. The company ran the Howzatt offer scratch card promotion PAN India (except the state of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and wherever prohibited by Law).Announcing the winners of this offer, Manoj Joshi, Head Sales, Timex Group India Limited, said, "At Timex we have always believed in customer loyalty and making our customers feel special. We have always rewarded our loyal customers and have helped them in making some memorable moments which they can always cherish. Therefore, this festive season with our Howzatt offer, we will be sending the lucky winners to London, so that we can give them a beautiful experience for the lifetime."Apart from trip to London, other customers who purchased Timex and Helix watches during the offer period have also won 50 Apple iPads, thousands of silver coins and exciting discount on the watches.About the Timex Group:Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately-held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 5,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watch makers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under several well-known brands, including Timex, Timex Ironman, Timex Expedition, Nautica, Guess, GC, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace, Versus and Opex. The Timex brand, launched in 1950, sells millions of watches each year worldwide.Source: Timex Group PWRPWR