Timothee Chalamet to get Spotlight Actor Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

Los Angeles, Dec 20 (PTI) Actor Timothee Chalamet is set to receive the Spotlight Award, Actor, honour at the 30th Palm Springs International Film Festival.In a statement, the festival organisers said the 22-year-old actor will receive the recognition at the Film Awards Gala for his role in the Felix van Groeningen-directed feature, "Beautiful Boy"."Timothee Chalamet gives a heartwarming, but tragic performance as a young man struggling with drug addiction in the film 'Beautiful Boy'," Festival chairman Harold Matzner said. "Last year Timothee was the recipient of the festival's Rising Star Award for his role in 'Call Me by Your Name'. He is definitely a rising star. It is our honour to present the Spotlight Award, Actor to Timothee Chalamet," he added.Previously announced honourees include Glenn Close, Olivia Colman, Bradley Cooper, Alfonso Cuaron, Regina King, Spike Lee, Rami Malek, Melissa McCarthy and "Green Book""Beautiful Boy", also featuring Steve Carell, Maura Tierney and Amy Ryan, follows a familys love in the midst of their sons addiction and his attempts at recovery. The 30th edition of the film festival will run from January 3 to 14, 2019.Kenneth Branagh's "All is True" will be the opening film, while Bruce Beresford's "Ladies in Black" will bring the curtains down on the festival. PTI RB RBRB