Timothee Chalamet to star in Wes Anderson's 'The French Dispatch'

Los Angeles, Dec 3 (PTI) Timothee Chalamet has reportedly been cast in Wes Anderson's next "The French Dispatch".A source close to the production told IndieWire that actors Benicio del Toro and Jeffrey Wright have also boarded the cast of Anderson's tenth feature film.The film is being described as "a love letter to journalists set at an outpost of an American newspaper in 20th-century Paris and centres on three storylines".The director's frequent collaborators Bill Murray, Frances McDormand and Tilda Swinton are part of the project.Brad Pitt, Lea Seydoux and Natalie Portman are also in negotiations to join the live-action film."The French Dispatch" began shooting a week ago in Angouleme in southwestern France.