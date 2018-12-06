Timothee Chalamet wept after watching 'Interstellar'

Los Angeles, Dec 6 (PTI) Actor Timothee Chalamet says he cried after watching Christopher Nolan's space masterpiece "Interstellar" as he realised that his role in the film was smaller than what he thought it would be. The "Call Me By Your Name" star played the younger version of Tom, the son of Matthew McConaughey's Cooper.Appearing for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series with actor Emma Stone, Chalamet said he felt like a "fraud" while promoting the film alongside Nolan and co-stars Anne Hathaway and John Lithgo'w."When I did Interstellar, I saw it 12 times in theatres in IMAX... Christopher Nolan held a screening at Lincoln Square. I forgot about this. I really havent thought about this moment until right now. It was surreal because its a huge IMAX theater and I really had no career at this point, so I was like the fraud a little bit in the room," the actor said."I saw it, and I loved it, but I went home to my dad and wept for an hour because I just figured my part was bigger. They didnt even cut anything. I just figuredI dont know what I figured," he added.Chalamet also said that he filmed a long monologue for the film which was not cut, but McCaughney's face was displayed on screen for most of the part. PTI RB RB BKBK