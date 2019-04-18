Timothy Olyphant will miss 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' co-star Luke Perry

Los Angeles, Apr 18 (PTI) Actor Timothy Olyphant says he had a great time working with "lovely guy" Luke Perry on Quentin Tarantino's upcoming film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".Perry, the star of hit '90s television show 'Beverly Hills, 90210', passed away aged 52 in March. Tarantino's film will be his last on-screen outing.He portrayed Wayne Maunder, an actor who co-starred as Scott Lancer on '60s western show "Lancer". Perry had completed filming his scenes before his death.Olyphant, who portrays Lancer's "Western" co-star James Stacy, shot majority of his scenes with Perry."What a lovely guy. Just a lovely guy. I'm going to miss him at that premiere. I'm going to miss him. I'm going to miss him anyway," he told Variety. He was speaking on the sideline of the New York City premiere of his animated film "Missing Link". "We just met on the film, but the two of us showed up, and we kept looking at each other like, 'How'd we get in? I don't know who let us in, but they let us in'... There were so many moments where it just felt like the two of us would look at each other and we both had the same look on our face, which is, 'Not bad. Here we are'," Olyphant added.The actor said Perry was a respected figure in Hollywood and he never met anyone who uttered a bad word about him."I haven't met anyone who's ever said a bad thing about the guy, and that was my experience hanging out with him and working with him. He was the best kind of actor. "He was a craftsman. He was all about the work. No bulls**t. He showed up early and did his work, and we spent most of our time talking about our families and just enjoying the job. Just a lovely guy," Olyphant added."Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", which also features Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, will release in July. PTI RB RB BKBK