Tin, nickel gain on good demand

Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) Tin and nickel gained at the non-ferrous metal market here today on stockists buying amid good demand from alloy industries.

While, copper, brass, zinc and lead slipped owing to sluggish demand from industrial users.

Tin and nickel prices rose by Rs 5 per kg each to Rs 1,485 and Rs 1,005 from Mondays closing level of Rs 1,480 and Rs 1,000.

However, copper cable scrap, copper billets and lead eased by Rs 3 per kg each to Rs 477, Rs 505 and Rs 165 as against Rs 480, Rs 508 and Rs 168 respectively.

Copper scrap heavy edged down by Rs 2 per kg to Rs 473 as compared Rs 475.

Copper armiture, copper utensils, copper sheet cuttings, brass utensils scrap and zinc softened by a Re per kg each to Rs 468, Rs 444, Rs 465, Rs 346 and Rs 234, respectively. PTI BPD MKJ MKJ