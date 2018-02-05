Tin recovers on renewed demand

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) Tin recovered at the non-ferrous metal market here today on stockists buying amid renewed demand from alloy industries.

Elsewhere, copper scrap heavy, brass utensils scrap, zinc gained owing to good demand from consuming industries.

While, nickel eased further due to lower demand from alloy industries.

Tin rose by Rs 8 per kg to Rs 1,450 from last Saturdays close Rs 1,442.

Copper scrap heavy, brass utensils scrap and zinc inched up by a Re per kg each to Rs 447, Rs 335 and Rs 256, respectively.

However, nickel moved down by Rs 5 per kg to Rs 900 as against Rs 905 previously. PTI BPD ADI BAL