Tin recovers on renewed demand

Mumbai, Mar 01 (PTI) Tin prices recovered at the non-ferrous metal market here today following stockists buying amidst renewed demand from alloy industries.

Elsewhere, copper armiture, copper utensils and brass sheet cuttings gained owing to good demand from industrial users.

While, copper cable scrap, copper billets, zinc and nickel declined due to subdued demand from consuming industries.

Tin prices climbed by Rs 10 per kg to Rs 1,480 from Wenesdays closing level of Rs 1,470 and copper utensils edged up by Rs 2 per kg to Rs 417 as against Rs 415.

Copper armiture and brass sheet cuttings inched up per kg each to Rs 440 and Rs 353.

However, nickel slipped by Rs 10 per kg to Rs 930 as compared Rs 940 and zinc prices edged down by Rs 2 per kg to Rs 252 from Rs 254.

Copper cable scrap and copper billets softened by a Re per kg each to Rs 455 and Rs 483. PTI BPD ANS ANS