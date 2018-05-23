Tin slips on subdued demand

Mumbai, May 23 (PTI) Tin prices slipped at the non-ferrous metals market here today on stockists selling amid subdued demand from alloy industries.

Lead, brass utensils scrap, copper utensils and copper armiture gained following to good demand from industrial users.

Tin eased by Rs 20 per kg to Rs 1,510 from Tuesdays closing level of Rs 1,530.

However, lead edged up by Rs 3 per kg to Rs 168 as against Rs 165.

Copper armiture, copper utensils and brass utensils scrap inched up per kg each to Rs 475, Rs 450 and Rs 347, respectively.

Elsewhere, copper prices also gained further owing to rising demand from industrial users.

On the other hand, aluminium ingots slipped due to subdued demand from consuming industries.

Tin climbed by Rs 28 per kg to Rs 1,530 from Mondays closing level of Rs 1,502 and copper scrap heavy moved up by Rs 3 per kg to Rs 480 as against Rs 477.

Copper cable scrap, copper utensils and copper billets edged up by Rs 2 per kg each to Rs 485, Rs 449 and Rs 513 as compared to the previous prices of Rs 483, Rs 447 and Rs 511, respectively.

Copper armiture and copper sheet cuttings inched up per kg each to Rs 474 and Rs 472, respectively.

However, aluminium ingots softened by a rupee per kg to Rs 178.