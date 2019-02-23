Tinkering with constitutional provisions applicable to state a dangerous trend: Lone

Srinagar, Feb 23 (PTI) People's Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Saturday said Governor Satya Pal Malik should not tinker with the constitutional provisions applicable to Jammu and Kashmir and asked him to desist from taking any decisions that can have far reaching consequences. Lone, who was a minister in the erstwhile PDP-led coalition government from the BJP quota, said the Governor's or President's rule is a temporary measure to carry on the day-to-day routine functions of the government. "The governor is not expected to take major policy decisions, which is the prerogative of an elected government alone. In no way, the governor or the president can or should tinker with the constitutional provisions, which permanently affects the constitutional relationship of the state of J&K with the Union," Lone said. He said tinkering with the constitutional provisions applicable to the state by the governor's administration is a dangerous trend, which will have "serious repercussions so far as constitutional relationship of the State with the Union is concerned". He said the governor recently recommended application of not only the Constitution 103rd Amendment Act, 2019, to the state of J&K, but also recommended for application of the Constitution 77th Amendment Act, 1995. "On the recommendations of the governor, the president issued Constitution Application Orders a couple of days ago," he added. PTI MIJ AQS