Tiruppur corporation engineer gets 5-yr jail term for taking bribe

Coimbatore, Nov 29 (PTI) A 52-year-old employee of the Tiruppur Municipal Corporation was Thursday sentenced to five years imprisonment by a court for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 to clear a building plan six years ago. Chief Judicial Magistrate S Jagannathan awarded a five-year jail term to Ramalingam, an assistant engineer, under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on him. According to prosecution, he was caught by sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption while accepting the money from Loganathan for approving the building plan in August 2012. Ramalingam was produced before the court and later lodged in the central prison here. PTI NVM NVG ROH SNESNE