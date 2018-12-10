Titagarh Wagons bags Rs 1,561 cr order from Railways

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Titagarh Wagons Ltd Monday announced that it has bagged Rs 1,560.8 crore order from the railway ministry for supply of wagons."The company has been awarded a contract for manufacture and supply of 5,058 wagons to Indian Railways, the bidding for which was conducted under the reverse auction method," the company said in a BSE filing.The wagons are designed to carry coal, steel and stones and the value of the order is Rs 1,560.8 crore, it added."As per the contract, one third quantity (1,686 Wagons) is to be supplied within six months and to complete the supply of full quantity of wagons before February 28, 2020," the filing said.Titagarh stretches its global reach and presence through factories in India, Italy and France with offices also in Singapore and Dubai. It cater to passenger rolling stock, including double decker and single deck commuter trains, metros and trams. PTI SID SID BALBAL